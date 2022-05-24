Team work is name of game for Elephants, says Mhani

EP preparing for titanic struggle against closest rivals, the Griffons

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There are no stars in an Elephants team who have built their success on team work in the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion league, EP coach Dumisani Mhani says.



EP stayed on top of the First Division promotion log when they crushed the Falcone 45-7 in their last outing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday...