Progress win battle between unbeaten club giants

Kariega side have too much firepower and topple visitors 22-3

Premium By George Byron -

Rampant Progress emerged victors in the battle between Group A’s unbeaten giants when they toppled Kirkwood 22-3 in an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.



In the weekend’s most eagerly anticipated showdown, Progress had too much firepower for Kirkwood who has started the match with high hopes of toppling their hosts...