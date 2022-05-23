Powell bemoans ‘worst tournament performance’ by Blitzboks in Toulouse

The Springbok Sevens team suffered a third defeat at the HSBC France Sevens in Toulouse on Sunday in what Blitzbok coach Neil Powell described as “the worst performance at a tournament in my career”.

SA lost 24-21 to Scotland in the ninth-place semifinal, having lost to Ireland and Samoa in their pool on Friday and Saturday respectively. Their only victories were against Spain and Japan, and they had their worst finish since Powell took charge back in 2013.

“This is the worst performance by the team since I took over, and there is very little to be happy about in the performance we delivered here,” Powell said.

“We dropped the team as individuals and the team did not function as a unit. That is very disappointing.”

For Powell, who will be looking to find remedies in the next week as the team prepare for the London Sevens next weekend, the main problem identified is the inability of the players to execute their core duties. That created many mistakes and put the team under pressure.

“There were some good moments, but the mistakes are killing us,” he said.

“It is almost as if the players had forgotten what their roles and responsibilities are, and that put the system under pressure. Every player, and management, will have to look at themselves seriously and ask why they are not contributing as they were earlier in the season.

“It is a tough series, and a number of teams did not perform as expected. New Zealand also did not get out of their pool and Argentina and Australia both lost their Cup quarterfinals.