It will be cup final against Griffons, says EP coach

Table-topping EP have a full house of 25 points from five matches, while the Griffons have 25 points with two games in hand.

After their clash against the Elephants, the Griffons end their campaign with a home match against the Falcons in Welkom.

“To us, Saturday’s game against the Griffons is a cup final and we will treat it as such,” Mhani said.

“Our game is still scheduled for Saturday unless there are changes.

“So the Griffons may have to play on Tuesday and then travel to the Eastern Cape.

“But we do not want to rely on that [a short turnaround] and we want to do it on the field.

“We know the Griffons are a well-drilled side and they have good players as well.

“EP will go out onto the field and lay our bodies on the line.”

Mhani said the NMB Stadium crowd gave his team extra energy during their bonus point win over the Falcons.

“We appreciate the support of the Gqeberha crowd very, very much,” he said.

“It gives us extra mileage.

“At the end of the day, the players are not disappointing them because they are entertaining them, which is the main thing for the players.

“The fans come to the stadium to be entertained and we are doing that and we are not losing games, which is quite a positive thing for us.

“I’m happy with the team and the confidence and now there is still another game to play against the Griffons.

“Remember after this one there are going to be matches against the Zimbabwe Goshwaks and Kenyan Simbas.

“But the next one is the one that will take us or not take us to the Premier League.

“EP have to have all their focus on the Griffons.”

After winning their opening games against the SWD Eagles, Boland Cavaliers, Border Bulldogs and Leopards, the log-leading EP side delivered another convincing display in front of their home supporters.

EP’s try scorers against the Falcons were Duane du Plessis (3), Rouche Nel, Jaco Willemse and Riaan Arends.

Mhani said the opening minutes of the clash had provided a springboard for his side to exert their dominance over the visitors.

“The first five minutes when we had to defend set the tone for this game,” he said.

“Each Elephants guy is working for the next guy and that is a good thing.

“That first five minutes had me panicking but the guys stood up.”

EP are expected to name their team to face the Griffons on Thursday.

Currie Cup Promotion log (matches played in brackets):

EP Elephants 25 (5), Griffons 15 (3), SWD Eagles 14 (5), Falcons 12 (5), Leopards 12 (5), Boland Cavaliers 11 (5), Border Bulldogs 0 (4).

