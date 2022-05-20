Titanic battle for supremacy in EPRU Grand Challenge

Unbeaten Progress and Kirkwood clash in Group A

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



All roads will lead to the Central Field in Kariega when unbeaten teams Progress and Kirkwood clash in what will be a titanic battle for supremacy in Group A of EPRU Grand Challenge on Saturday.



Neither side will take a backward step in what is guaranteed to be a highly charged encounter between two unbeaten teams who have looked invincible so far this season...