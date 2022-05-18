Elephants have target on their heads, says Mattheus

EP skipper calls for error freeze ahead of Falcons match at NMB Stadium

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP have a target on their head and the Falcons will come hard at them in a key Carling Currie Cup First Division game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm), Elephants skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



Wins over the SWD Eagles, Boland Cavaliers, Border Bulldogs and Leopards have given EP a rich haul of 20 points and put them on top of the SA Promotion barometer log for SA teams...