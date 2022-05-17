EP players prepared to die for one another, says Mhani

Elephants set to face Falcons in must-win Currie Cup clash at the NMB Stadium

EP’s players will be prepared to die for one another when they face the Falcons in a must-win Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.



The EP Elephants will be attempting to secure a fifth win on the trot and take another step towards securing promotion to the top-flight Currie Cup Premier Division next season...