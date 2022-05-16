EP coach calls for big crowd to back team on Sunday

Saturday's win puts Elephants a step closer to playing in Premier Division for next two years

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani has called for a big crowd to rally behind EP when they face the Falcons in a crunch Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm kickoff).



After edging the Leopards 34-31 in Potchefstroom on Saturday, EP are building up a head of steam with four Currie Cup Promotion barometer match wins on the trot...