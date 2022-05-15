Unbeaten Park top Group C after beating Brumbies
Sixth win in a row for Gqeberha side in EPRU Grand Challenge
A rampant Park side moved to the top of Group C in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they beat Brumbies 31-12 in an entertaining clash at Londt Park on Saturday.
It was the sixth consecutive win for the in-form Park outfit, who top the group with 27 points and are set to advance to the quarterfinals when the season reaches a climax...
