Boost for EP’s Currie Cup Premier promotion hopes

Falcons are next opponents for Elephants after narrow victory over Leopards in Potchefstroom

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s march towards Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion continued when they claimed a vital 34-31 win over the Leopards in Potchefstroom on Saturday.



It was a must-win game for the Elephants, who rose to the challenge in a high-scoring First Division rugby clash at Olen Park which saw EP holding a narrow 20-17 lead at halftime...