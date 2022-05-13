Sharks centre Marius Louw to replace Burger Odendaal at Lions

The player exchange between the Sharks and the Lions continues as Marius Louw has signed for the Gauteng side before next season.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that Louw has signed for the Lions from the Durban team and will join them at the end of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The signing of Louw, 26, comes soon after the Lions lured scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba from the Sharks. Nohamba, who had fallen down the pecking order at the coastal franchise, has already made his debut at the Lions in the Currie Cup defeat to the Cheetahs last weekend.

At least four players have moved between the Sharks and Lions recently.

The Durban side have confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and loose-forward Vincent Tshituka from the Lions. The duo will also join the Sean Everitt-coached Sharks at the end of the URC season.