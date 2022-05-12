No margin for error when Elephants face Leopards
There will be no margin for error when EP’s resurgent Elephants attempt to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches in the Currie Cup First Division promotion log against the Leopards on Saturday.
EP are facing their toughest game of the season and all departments must be firing if they want to bite the Leopards on their home patch at Olen Park in Potchefstroom...
