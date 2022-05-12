Furious action expected in EPRU Grand Challenge clashes

Parks and Trying Stars seek supremacy in club rugby dogfight

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Hotly contested clashes are expected in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when Trying Stars and Park bid to maintain their dominance in Group C on Saturday.



Trying Stars are top of the group with 24 points while unbeaten Park are just two points behind with the advantage of a game in hand in what is proving to be a dogfight for supremacy...