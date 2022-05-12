Furious action expected in EPRU Grand Challenge clashes
Parks and Trying Stars seek supremacy in club rugby dogfight
Hotly contested clashes are expected in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when Trying Stars and Park bid to maintain their dominance in Group C on Saturday.
Trying Stars are top of the group with 24 points while unbeaten Park are just two points behind with the advantage of a game in hand in what is proving to be a dogfight for supremacy...
