Elephants expect physical onslaught, says Mattheus

EP to face Leopards in crunch Currie Cup showdown in Potch

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP are expecting a sustained physical onslaught when they face the Leopards in a crunch Carling Currie Cup First Division showdown in Potchefstoom on Saturday, Elephants skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



Unbeaten after three outings in the promotion league for SA teams, a revamped EP side head the table with 15 points thanks to victories over the SWD Eagles, Boland Cavaliers and Border Bulldogs...