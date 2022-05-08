×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Progress stay on winning track

Victory against Suburban is fifth in a row for Kariega side in Group A of EPRU Grand Challenge

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
08 May 2022

Rampant Progress continued their domination of Group A in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they downed Suburban 27-10 on Saturday.

The victory allowed Progress to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches and kept their bid for a notable double of Grand Challenge and EC Super 14 titles firmly on track...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read