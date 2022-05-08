Progress stay on winning track

Victory against Suburban is fifth in a row for Kariega side in Group A of EPRU Grand Challenge

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Rampant Progress continued their domination of Group A in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they downed Suburban 27-10 on Saturday.



The victory allowed Progress to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches and kept their bid for a notable double of Grand Challenge and EC Super 14 titles firmly on track...