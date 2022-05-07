Springbok captain Kolisi to have rugby field carry his name

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Springbok captain Siya Kolisi may have matriculated more than a decade ago, but his name is set to live long in the memory of Grey High School when its main rugby field is renamed after him.



The famous Phillip Field will now be known as the Kolisi Field in recognition of the Rugby World Cup-winning captain’s exploits and being named as the first black captain to lead the Springbok side...