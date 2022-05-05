Unbeaten Group C teams clash in EPRU Grand Challenge

Park and Trying Stars ready for top-of-the-table showdown

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



All eyes will be on Group C in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when unbeaten teams Trying Stars and Park collide in a top-of-the-table showdown in Alexandria on Saturday.



Last week Trying Stars stretched their unbeaten run to five matches when they beat Brumbies 17-10 in one of only three matches played because clubs were given off to watch the EP Elephants play the Border Bulldogs in a Currie Cup First Division clash...