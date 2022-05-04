EP’s forwards laid platform for big win, says Mattheus

Solid performance puts team on track for promotion to Premier Division

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s dominant forward pack laid the platform for a decisive 64-7 win over the Border Bulldogs in a Currie Cup First Division clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Elephants skipper Garrick Mattheus said.



The big victory put EP firmly in contention for the promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division and left them unbeaten in the First Promotion barometer log (SA teams only) after earlier wins over the SWD Eagles and Boland Cavaliers...