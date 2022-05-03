Elephants to play historic game against Simbas in Nairobi
New relationship to see Currie Cup game played on Kenyan soil for first time
EP’s Elephants will fly to Nairobi for a historic first Carling Currie Cup First Division match on Kenyan soil when they face the Simbas on June 11.
The game had been scheduled to be played at the Simbas’ SA home base in Cape Town, but EP CEO Thando Manana negotiated with Kenyan officials for the match to be played in Nairobi...
