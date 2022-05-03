×

Elephants to play historic game against Simbas in Nairobi

New relationship to see Currie Cup game played on Kenyan soil for first time

George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
03 May 2022

EP’s Elephants will fly to Nairobi for a historic first Carling Currie Cup First Division match on Kenyan soil when they face the Simbas on June 11.

The game had been scheduled to be played  at the Simbas’ SA home base in Cape Town, but EP CEO Thando Manana negotiated with Kenyan officials for the match to be played  in Nairobi...

