Stormers beat Leinster to set up thrilling climax to the league stages

The Stormers set up a potentially thrilling climax to the league stages in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they downed Leinster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They beat their under strength but stubbornly redoubtable opponents 20-13 to throw open the race for league honours later in May.

Though they beat Leinster their failure to secure a bonus point while falling just short of denying the visitors one, could prove telling in the final analysis.

The Sharks have now gone above the Stormers on points table.

The URC has one round of league matches remaining with the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions all travelling north of the equator.

On Saturday however, the Stormers had to dig deep to down Leinster.

Well organised and structured, the Irish team asked uncomfortable questions of the hosts and led 6-3 at the break.

Like against the Sharks a week earlier they again found ways of negating their opponents' threats.

Resourceful and full of resolve Leinster's young guns held the hosts over a barrel for the longest time but slowly but surely the hosts firmed their grip on proceedings.

The toil of the Stormers' forwards eventually took its toll after a first half in which the home team met little reward.

Against a team that relishes close combat Steven Kitshoff's warriors kept banging away and eventually brute force brought the desired results.

The back row of Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani and Evan Roos battled bravely but it was the Stormers' tight five with Kitshoff in the vanguard that helped break the visitors' resolve.