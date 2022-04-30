Resurgent Elephants flatten Bulldogs in Bay Currie Cup clash

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s resurgent Elephants took another big step towards winning top tier Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion when they flattened the Border Bulldogs 64-7 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



Thanks to the victory EP remain unbeaten in the First Promotion barometer log (SA teams only), while struggling Border have all lost four of their opening games...