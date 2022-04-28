EP’s Gidane bidding to topple SA Rugby boss Alexander

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP Rugby Union acting vice-president Mbulelo Gidane will mount a bold bid to topple SA Rugby president Mark Alexander when the controlling body holds an election meeting on Friday.



It will be a two-horse race for the top job in SA Rugby and Gidane is hoping to win support from rival unions who may be ready for a new face in charge...