EP will keep up pressure against Bulldogs, says Mhani

Elephants ready to rumble with old rivals at NMB Stadium

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Elephants will keep their foot on the pedal in a bid to maintain winning momentum when they collide with old enemies the Border Bulldogs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, EP coach Dumisani Mhani says.



With fans being allowed back into the stadium for the first time in more than two years, Mhani is urging supporters to pack the stands and get behind the red and black hoops in a key Carling Currie Cup First Division clash (kickoff 3.30pm)...