Elephants must stamp feet at NMB Stadium, says Manana
EP urged to trample Border Bulldogs in Currie Cup showdown on Saturday
The Elephants must stamp their feet and trample the Border Bulldogs when they make their long-awaited return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, EP Rugby CEO Thando Manana says.
The Carling Currie Cup First Division showdown (kickoff 3.30pm) promises to be a special occasion because it will be the first time fans will be allowed to watch rugby at the venue since Covid-19 regulations were eased...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.