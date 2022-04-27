Elephants must stamp feet at NMB Stadium, says Manana

EP urged to trample Border Bulldogs in Currie Cup showdown on Saturday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Elephants must stamp their feet and trample the Border Bulldogs when they make their long-awaited return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, EP Rugby CEO Thando Manana says.



The Carling Currie Cup First Division showdown (kickoff 3.30pm) promises to be a special occasion because it will be the first time fans will be allowed to watch rugby at the venue since Covid-19 regulations were eased...