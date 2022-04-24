'Well done ... that’s how you react to disappointment': Rassie Erasmus to Stormers' Evan Roos

It looks like talented Stormers loose forward Evan Roos handled his shocking omission from the Springboks' recent alignment camp quite well.

This after the young eighthman delivered another superb performance for the Stormers who defeated Scottish side Glasgow Warriors 32-7 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Cape Town on Friday night.

Roos, 22, didn’t just help his side to the second spot on the URC table, but he also earned the respect of SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Roos, who has been performing well for the Capetonians in the URC, was overlooked for the recent Boks' alignment camp that was held in Durban and that led to a huge public outcry.

The Bok selectors opted to invite equally talented Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw, 22, to the camp.

But Erasmus shocked many when he took to social media after Friday’s fixture to commend Roos,