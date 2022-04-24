Lions pay the penalty

The Lions were left to rue an error-ridden performance as they had their run of home wins snapped by Connacht.

The visitors won their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash 33-30 at Ellis Park thanks to greater proficiency at the ruck but the hosts contributed largely to their own demise.

The Lions conceded too many penalties and while they made an admirable comeback and played themselves back to within touching distance of Connacht, they lost their momentum at the death.

Connacht fullback Mack Hansen and flank Cian Prendergast delivered performances from the top drawer, while the boot of flyhalf Jack Carty kept nudging his team in the right direction.

The Lions again fell behind early on against a touring team when flank Prendergast crashed over in the fourth minute.

Things got worse soon after. They illegally sacked a Connacht maul and conceded a penalty try that stretched the visitors' lead to 14 points.

Though the Lions enjoyed more of the possession and territory in the opening half they made little headway as avoidable errors conspired against them. They were slowed down at the breakdown and as a result their game lacked flow and continuity.

Connacht were also able to slow the game down as they regrouped when the occasion demanded it. The manner in which they at times blatantly applied delaying tactics should invite the scrutiny of the competition's referees boss.

The Lions were desperate to score before the break and in a moment of sheer brilliance Wandisile Simelane provided it. They hit right from a scrum near the halfway line with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse's long pass finding Simelane who got rid of Bundee Aki by selling him a dummy. He then fended off the next defender as he sped into space before a timely offload found the speeding Rabz Maxwane who completed the try.

The Lions continued to claw their way back with Emmanuel Tshituka hustling and bustling upfront.

Morne van den Berg was rewarded for being ever alert when he quickly tapped a penalty and split two defenders to score.

A converted try by captain Burger Odendaal in which he deftly sidestepped the defence brought the Lions level but again they erred and Carty crucially and cruelly raised the flags.

Scorers

Lions — Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Burger Odendaal. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2). Penalties: Hendrikse (2).

Connacht — Tries: Cian Prendergast, a penalty try, Tom Daly. Conversions: Jack Carty (3). Penalties: Carty (4).

