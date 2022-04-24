Charging Elephants keep Currie Cup promotion hopes alive

Border outplayed by Falcons, Goshawks hold off Simbas

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants charged to a vital 31-13 win over the Boland Cavaliers in Ceres on Saturday to keep their Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion hopes alive.



It was a second consecutive bonus-point win for EP, who have a perfect haul of 10 points from their opening two matches in the Currie Cup First Division Promotion barometer log (SA teams only)...