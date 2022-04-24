Charging Elephants keep Currie Cup promotion hopes alive
Border outplayed by Falcons, Goshawks hold off Simbas
EP’s Elephants charged to a vital 31-13 win over the Boland Cavaliers in Ceres on Saturday to keep their Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion hopes alive.
It was a second consecutive bonus-point win for EP, who have a perfect haul of 10 points from their opening two matches in the Currie Cup First Division Promotion barometer log (SA teams only)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.