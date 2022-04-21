Battle for EPRU Grand Challenge playoff berths resumes

Progress hot favourites as battle with Police looms

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After a break for the Easter weekend, the hotly contested EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition returns to action with several spicy round-five match-ups on Saturday.



Refreshed after the weekend off, titantic battles are expected in all four groups as the race for quarterfinal berths resumes...