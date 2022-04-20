Boland to turn up heat against Elephants, says Mattheus

EP skipper expects tough Currie Cup clash in Ceres

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Boland will turn up the heat and come flying out of the blocks when they face the Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Ceres on Saturday, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



EP are joint top of the Currie Cup Promotion barometer (SA teams only) on five points with the Griffons, Falcons and Eagles after one game...