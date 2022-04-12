Rampant Shimlas thrash struggling Madibaz in Varsity Cup

Semifinal line-up confirmed

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A rampant Shimlas side thrashed the struggling Madibaz 72-24 to finish top of the Varsity Cup standings in Gqeberha on Monday.



It proved to be a tough season for the struggling Gqeberha team who could win only one of the nine matches they played and were relegated to the Varsity Shield...