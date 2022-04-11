EP Elephants are work in progress, says Mhani

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



It should be remembered Rome was not built in a day and that the new-look Elephants are a work in progress in the Carling Currie Cup First Division, EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.



After beating the SWD Eagles in their first game, EP went down 25-22 after a plucky second half fightback against Georgian side Black Lion at the Madibaz Stadium...