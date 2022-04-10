Runaway Bulls flatten EP Elephants in SA U20 Cup

The Bulls stormed into the final of the SA Rugby Under-20 Cup when they thrashed the EP Elephants 78-3 in a one-sided game at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.

It was one-way traffic from start to finish as the Bulls nailed down top spot on the table at the conclusion of the round-robin matches.

It was a sixth consecutive defeat for EP, who finished bottom of the log.

After scoring five tries in the first half, the Bulls ran riot in the second to take their try tally to 12.

Bulls U20 substitute hooker Reuben van der Nest dotted down five times while No 8 Abulele Ndabambi scored twice.

Inside centre Regan Izaks, who was also among the try scorers, slotted over eight conversions.

The Bulls will now face Western Province in the final at Loftus Versfeld on April 16.

The Bulls try scorers were: Van der Nest (5), Ndabambi (2), Corne Beets, Rowan Cloete, Keanan Wentzel, Regan Izaks and Moemagare Motlhodi.

Saturday’s results:

Cheetahs 34 Lions 29, EP Elephants 3 Bulls 78, Leopards 6 Sharks 28.

HeraldLIVE