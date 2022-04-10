Grand Challenge Group leaders set blistering pace

Jeffreys Bay and United Barbarians continue unbeaten run in Group B

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Jeffreys Bay and United Barbarians continued to set a blistering pace at the top of Group B of the EPRU Grand Challenge when they retained their unbeaten records on Saturday.



It was a close call for Jeffreys Bay, who pipped Joubertina United 22-17 to stretch their unbeaten run to three games in what is proving to be a highly competitive group...