Brave Elephants go down fighting against Georgians

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants put up a brave display before they were edged 25-22 by Georgian side Black Lion in a Carling Currie Cup First Division match played at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday.



After trailing 17-3 at the break, the Elephants came charging back in the second half to take the game down to the wire...