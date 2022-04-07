Progress hunting for third win in EPRU Grand Challenge
Strong favourites in upcoming match against Wallabies
Progress will be strong favourites to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches in Group A when they face a winless Wallabies side in round four of the EPRU Grand Challenge on Saturday.
While EC Super 14 champions Progress have a full house of 10 points after two outings, Wallabies have yet to open their account after the same number of games...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.