Progress hunting for third win in EPRU Grand Challenge

Strong favourites in upcoming match against Wallabies

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Progress will be strong favourites to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches in Group A when they face a winless Wallabies side in round four of the EPRU Grand Challenge on Saturday.



While EC Super 14 champions Progress have a full house of 10 points after two outings, Wallabies have yet to open their account after the same number of games...