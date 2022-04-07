North versus south derby could be a classic, says Dobson

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Saturday’s much-anticipated north versus south derby has the potential to deliver a classic encounter when the Stormers face the Bulls, the Cape franchise’s coach John Dobson predicted.



With top spot in the SA conference at stake, the stakes will be high for both teams at the Cape Town Stadium in a significant SA derby (kickoff 2pm)...