EP Rugby have set key strategic goals, says Cannon

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Building strong rugby structures, leading the way in transformation and uplifting communities are among key strategic goals EP Rugby have set for themselves, president Maasdorp Cannon says.



EP outlined their plans after it was decided to nominate acting vice-president Mbulelo Gidane to stand as a candidate for the presidency of SA Rugby when the controlling body hold an election meeting on April 29...