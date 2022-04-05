Struggling Madibaz crash to heavy Varsity Cup defeat

Gqeberha side face final match against log leaders Shimlas

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The battling Madibaz slumped to a seventh defeat in eight outings when they were beaten 61-21 by the Maties in Stellenbosch on Monday.



Maties wing Marcqiewn Titus scored a hat-trick as the Maties overpowered the team from Gqeberha, who play their final match against the Shimlas on Monday...