Shock bid by Gidane to topple SA Rugby boss Alexander
Acting EP vice-president nominated for top job ahead of election meeting
In a shock move, EP Rugby acting vice-president Mbulelo Gidane has been nominated to topple SA Rugby Union supremo Mark Alexander in a two-horse battle for the presidency when the controlling body holds an election meeting on April 29.
When nominations closed, sources said Gidane’s name was the only one in the hat to oppose Alexander for the top job in SA Rugby...
