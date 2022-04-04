No log points on offer for EP against Georgia’s Black Lion

Madibaz venue to host clash as NMB Stadium unavailable

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There will be no precious Currie Cup promotion points on offer for EP’s Elephants when they face Georgia’s Test feeder team Black Lion at the Madibaz Stadium on Thursday (7pm kickoff).



SA Rugby bosses have ruled there will be two logs in operation during the Currie Cup First Division after the inclusion of international teams in the tournament...