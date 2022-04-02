Lions red-hot streak in URC continues with win over Edinburgh

The Lions' winning streak is starting to glow red-hot but they had to dig deep and rise high in the face of Edinburgh's aerial assault in this United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday.

They passed that searching examination and had to defend like demons to record their fourth straight win, this time 15-9.

Ellis Park had a Murrayfield feel about it and the visitors may well have felt at home in chilly, gloomy overcast conditions.

A kilt and a Scottish flag were spotted in the Main Stand and as the game reached the half-hour mark the sound of a bagpipe served as jarring wake up call for the hosts more than the visitors.

With the game played at frenetic pace passes were pushed and the ball was lost in contact.

The first points were registered when Edinburgh fullback Quinton Immelman had sufficient time to compose himself and slot a marvellous long range drop goal in the 13th minute.