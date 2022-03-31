Unbeaten records on line in EPRU Grand Challenge
Double round of group matches to decide quarterfinalists on Saturday
Group frontrunners Jeffreys Bay, Trying Stars and Kruisfontein will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten records to three matches when a full round of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby games is played on Saturday.
Another unbeaten team, Kirkwood, will be watching the action from the sidelines because they have a bye in Group A this weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.