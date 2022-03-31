Unbeaten records on line in EPRU Grand Challenge

Double round of group matches to decide quarterfinalists on Saturday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Group frontrunners Jeffreys Bay, Trying Stars and Kruisfontein will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten records to three matches when a full round of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby games is played on Saturday.



Another unbeaten team, Kirkwood, will be watching the action from the sidelines because they have a bye in Group A this weekend...