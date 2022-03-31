Attacking gainline is EP’s Currie Cup war cry, Mhani says

Attacking the gainline and looking after the ball will be EP’s war cry when they go in search of Currie Cup Premier Division promotion, Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani says.

The Elephants kick off their campaign against a SWD Eagles side who will be a tough nut to crack at their Outeniqua Park home in George on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

Mhani said from the outset when he was appointed at the end of 2021 that he took on the daunting EP coaching job to enjoy himself.

“If we play our rugby towards attacking the gainline then we have done everything,” Mhani said.

“That will be where my focus is. The gainline, the gainline the gainline.

“But to do that we must be able to look after the ball.

“I am not say I came in with a particular brand, but this is what I will be selling.

“We play this sport to enjoy ourselves.

“Yes, there will be challenges, ups and downs and potholes.

“But that is part of life.

“This is not an easy task, but it can be done.

“I’m here to enjoy myself and have fun and that is why we play sport.

“I don’t have a specific formula.

“I have one formula for the players: practice, practice, practice.

“Also in rugby we have a saying, ‘look after the ball, finish and klaar’.”

The former Border Bulldogs coach has taken over from former Springbok mentor Peter de Villiers, who left to enter the political arena.

Apart from coaching the Bulldogs, Mhani has been involved with the Springbok women’s team and the SA U19 and U21 sides.

He has also filled the role of general manager and director of coaching at the Border Rugby Union.

Though Mhani has appointed flyhalf Garrick Mattheus as his captain, he wants all his players to be leaders in their specific positions.

Mattheus, who returned to Gqeberha after a spell with the Boland Cavaliers, is expected to play a key role in EP’s bid to win promotion.

The pivot takes over from centre Sherwin Slater, who left EP to play for the Falcons.

“In terms of leadership, I’m always of the opinion that all the players we have on the field are all leaders in their specific positions,” Mhani said.

Capatain Mattheus said it would be his job to control the game.

“The away games in the Currie Cup are about getting into the right mental space,” Mattheus said.

“You have to be tight as a unit and trust your processes, because it is going to be tough.

“If there is a situation where you lose a game, you want to at least make sure you get a bonus point.”

Standing in EP’s path are the Griffons, Leopards, Falcons, SWD Eagles, Boland and Border, who all have their sights on the big prize.

SA Rugby has confirmed the promoted team would be entrenched for two seasons (until the end of the 2024 Currie Cup season) when the bottom team in the Premier Division will be automatically relegated in favour of the top SA team in the First Division.

EP team: 15 Masixole Banda (African Bombers), 14 Quetyn Oerson (Harlequins), 13 Aya Oliphant (NMU), 12 Riaan Arendse (Progress), 11 Rodney Damons (Jeffreys Bay), Garrick Mattheus (capt, Park), 9 Sachin Toring (Progress), 8 Zingisa April (Spring Rose), 7 Stefan Willemse (Park), 6 Diego Williams (v/capt, Trying Stars), 5 Hannes Huisamen (Police), 4 Jaco Willemse (Park), 3 Sive Mazisiwe (Harlequins), 2 Duan du Plessis (NMU), 1 Siya Nzuzo (Harlequins). Replacements: 16 Robin Stevens (Park), 17 Luxolo Koza (Spring Rose), 18 Duncan du Buison (NMU), 19 Gerrit Huisamen (Park), 20 Athenkosi Manentsa (African Bombers), 21 Rouche Nel (Park), 22 Athi Mayinje (NMU), 23 Davian Swanepoel (Progress).

SWD Eagles: Still to be named.