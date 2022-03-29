Kingswood shade St Andrew’s in rugby thriller
Kingswood edged St Andrew’s 15-12 in an enthralling schools rugby encounter in Makhanda on Saturday.
This tense derby was played out in tough conditions, ensuring the score remained close throughout.
Kingswood opened the scoring to lead 7-0 late into the first half.
Indiscipline by St Andrew’s resulted in a red and yellow card as they finished the first half with 13 players.
The second half saw St Andrew’s apply consistent pressure to score twice, going ahead 12-7 and looking the more composed of the two teams.
A late flurry by the Kingswood forwards saw them dominate some tight exchanges, ensuring a tense finish with an equalising try in the corner.
This was followed by a successful penalty kick in front of the posts for Kingswood to take a 15-12 lead into the last minute.
The Makhanda derby finished with Kingswood securing the ball and kicking it into touch, setting up a mouth-watering return fixture for K-Day in June.
