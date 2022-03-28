Elephants won’t be bullied in Currie Cup, says Manentse

Loose forward confident after EP pack bolstered ahead of SWD Eagles clash

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After bolstering their pack, EP’s Elephants will not bullied in the physicality stakes when they face the SWD Eagles in their opening Currie Cup First Division match on Friday, loose forward Athi Manentse says.



The experienced 32-year-old will be one of the enforcers as EP start their bid for promotion to the prized Currie Cup Premier Division in George (kickoff 7pm)...