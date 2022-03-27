EP U20 coach feels for players after heavy WP loss

Floodgates opened, with home side going down 89-10 at Wolfson Stadium

Premium By George Byron -

EP Elephants U20 head coach Ryan Felix felt for his players after they were thrashed 89-10 by Western Province in a lopsided SA Rugby Cup clash on Saturday.



WP launched a furious onslaught in the final 20 minutes, when they scored 40 points, at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele...