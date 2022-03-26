Lions skipper Burger Odendaal gets pat on the back

Captain Burger Odendaal agreed his performance against the Ospreys was one of his best in a Lions jersey after his team's 45-15 win in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Ellis Park on Friday.

Odendaal played a strong hand, especially on attack, to help set up the team's third win in a row. He played into space and unleashed support runners to devastating effect. He also displayed the uncanny knack of gathering the high ball. It all helped earn him the man of the match award but he was philosophical about the performance.

“It is probably one of my best in a Lions jersey but I won't linger on it. As the saying goes you are only as good as your last game,” said Odendaal.

“There's a new challenge next week. It is nice to get Saturday and Sunday off but on Monday we start again. We have to put in the hard yards.”

The three wins over Cardiff, Munster and Ospreys has elevated the Lions towards mid table which looked a distant prospect after losses on the road in Europe and derby matches earlier in the campaign.

Odendaal believes looking inward helped. “We focused much more on ourselves and sorting our detail out. Our detail wasn't on point but I feel we are far more polished now. Focusing on ourselves has made a big difference for us.”

Rarefied atmosphere

For the second week in a row the Lions benefited from touring teams fading in the second half.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said while his team didn't benefit from the opponents feeling the afternoon heat, playing in the Highveld's thin air is a valuable ally. “We knew we had to start with a high tempo and despite it getting a bit loose it was a good result in the overall scheme of things.”

Odendaal also pointed to the debilitating effects of altitude on lungs unaccustomed to it. “There is a massive difference between playing in the northern hemisphere and the south. Playing on the highveld is awesome for us. Teams from overseas will struggle to play here. Even if you ask the guys from Cape Town or Durban who come and play here it is difficult. The overseas teams will learn from this in how they adapt going forward.”

Like the captain, the coach was also keen to remind of the obstacles ahead. He expects a far bigger challenge next week when Edinburgh run out at Ellis Park. “The Ospreys didn't pick their internationals but Edinburgh will. They will come with a big attacking game against us. It will be a different challenge.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.