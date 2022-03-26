Bulls expect Dragons to turn up the heat

Jake White’s men will have to be on their toes at Loftus

A wary Bulls team expect Welsh outfit the Dragons to breathe fire when the sides clash in a United Rugby Championship showdown on Saturday, forwards coach Russell Winter says.



After the conclusion of the Six Nations, the Welsh side will have their internationals available for selection — a welcome boost for the visitors...