Bok hero Mapimpi opens up about tough life in tell-all doccie

‘Map1mp1’ tells story of Eastern Cape-born try machine's remarkable journey from ‘Twecu to Tokyo’

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Record-breaking Springbok try machine and former Southern Kings hero Makazole Mapimpi will open up about his tough upbringing in the Eastern Cape during a tell-all 72-minute documentary about his rise to stardom on Sunday.



The film, titled Map1mp1, will afford viewers an opportunity to hear personal first-hand accounts of a journey that carried Mapimpi from rural Tsholomnqa in the Eastern Cape to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan...