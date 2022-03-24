Progress face Aberdeen in EPRU Grand Challenge clash

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Fresh from their triumph in the EC Super 14 rugby tournament in-form champions, Progress will play Aberdeen in a Group A EPRU Top 32 Grand Challenge clash on Saturday.



After the euphoria of beating Harlequins 19-15 in a thrilling final last Saturday, Progress are now bracing themselves for a new campaign in the Grand Challenge...